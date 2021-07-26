Open US Borders with a COVID arrival test: World Tourism Network & US Travel

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the White House confirmed on Monday. The World Tourism Network and US Travel is urging to reopen the United States for foreign visitors, but WTN wants to add another layer of protection – a COVID arrival also for fully vaccinated travelers. The Delta variant is causing a signifcant increase in COVID-19 infections despite vaccination on both sides of the Atlantic.

One week ago US Travel pushed for the lifting of travel restrictions for European Travelers.

Today the White House gave a response, US Travel did not want to hear: “Given where we are today … with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and abroad. “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the Biden administration’s decision to uphold travel restrictions.

“Covid variants are of concern, but closed borders have not prevented the Delta variant from entering the U.S. while vaccinations are proving incredibly durable to the virus’ evolution. This is why America’s travel industry is a vocal proponent of everyone getting a vaccine—it’s the surest and fastest path to normalcy for everyone.

“While other nations, like Canada, the U.K., and much of the E.U., have all taken steps to welcome inbound travelers this summer and rebuild jobs and local economies, the United States remains closed to one of the most important segments of the travel economy—the international inbound traveler.

“Given the high rates of vaccination on both sides of the Atlantic, it is possible to begin safely welcoming back vaccinated visitors from these crucial inbound markets.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, co-chairman of The World Tourism Network said: “We agree with US Travel on finding a safe way to open our borders to visitors. We urge the Biden administration to not only require a test or proof of vaccine when boarding a flight to the United States but another test upon arrival and before being allowed to leave the customs area of a US airport, or port of entry. Rapid test results are usually available within 15 minutes, and the U.S. could learn from other countries, like Israel for example. We feel this is equally important for vaccinated and non-vaccinated travelers.”

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of Hawaii-based World Tourism Network (WTN) added: “Hawaii is a good example of a tourism destination with record new infections despite a high rate of COVID-19 vaccination. Hawaii is only open to domestic travelers and underlines the true picture of what to look out for when expanding opening the country to international visitors again. Hawaii is requiring a PCR test for unvaccinated travelers, but no additional test for arriving or vaccinated visitors. The PCT test is great, but a rapid test upon arrival for everyone would put another layer of assurance to the picture.”

“We respectfully urge the Biden administration to revisit its decision in the very near term and begin reopening international travel to vaccinated individuals, starting with air corridors between the U.S. and nations with similar vaccination rates.”

