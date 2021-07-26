Government Announces Moratorium on Tourism Projects on La Digue

Findings of a Carrying Capacity Study for La Digue conducted in 2019-21 were announced today. The study was mandated to establish the current development status of the island. It also provides recommendations to guide government in developing policies to manage tourism growth and achieve sustainable tourism development on the small island.

The Department of Tourism made the announcement on Monday, July 26, in a meeting held by senior officials of the Department with stakeholders on La Digue to present the findings of a Carrying Capacity Study for La Digue conducted in 2019-21.

The study, conducted by independent consultancy firm, Sustainable Travel International, was mandated to establish the current development status of the island as well as provide recommendations to guide government in developing policies to manage tourism growth and achieve sustainable tourism development on the small island.

La Digue, one of the most picturesque of the Seychelles islands with its laid-back lifestyle, outstanding granite outcrops and one of the most photographed beaches in the world, welcomed in 2019, 17,868 overnight visitors in some 658 accommodation establishments available on the island.

The findings have determined that there is a need for the department to review the development projects on the island, Mrs. Bernice Senaratne, the Director for Policy, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Tourism Department, said in the meeting, conducted virtually from the Department’s Headquarters at Botanical House in the presence of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis and Sinha Levkovic Director for Product Development on Monday.

While this exercise is being undertaken, with effect from August 1, there will be a complete halt on all tourism accommodation development projects on the island until 2023 as immediate action is required for the protection of the island or until visitor’s arrivals and occupancy, rates recover. This moratorium takes place in the context of the further development of the necessary productive infrastructure such as water, electricity and sewage that would cater for the growth in the industry.

The need to formulate a recovery plan to determine the route to recovery taking into consideration the impact of tourism on the island and nation’s economy, and on businesses and residents alike, is critical, the study highlighted.

Key recommendations of the 2019-2020 Carrying Capacity Study for La Digue includes: