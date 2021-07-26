Turkey will not impose restrictions on Russian tourists

Turkish infectionist calls for restrictions on visitors from Russia.

Turkey does not plan to tighten travel restrictions.

Turkey introduced “Safe tourism certification”.

Over the weekend, Mehmet Ceyhan, chairman of Turkey’s Infectious Diseases Association, called for “toughening measures regarding Russian tourists” who come to Turkey on vacation, “otherwise it will not be possible to stop the growth of morbidity.”

However, Ceyhan did not specify exactly how this should be done and why these measures should be applied only to tourists from Russia.

According to the Turkish embassy in Moscow, Turkish authorities do not plan to introduce or tighten the sanitary norms for Russian tourists traveling to the republic on vacation.

“The official Turkish healthcare and tourism authorities plan no restrictions or tightening of measures for Russian tourists,” the mission said.

The embassy debunked reports citing Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan that Turkey might tighten restrictions against Russian tourists over the growing COVID-19 incidence in the country.

“We would like to note that the statement, made by Mr. Ceyhan is his personal opinion. The official Turkish healthcare and tourism authorities plan no restrictions or tightening of measures for Russian tourists,” the mission noted.

“Turkey successfully deals with challenges during the pandemic, thanks to a developed healthcare system and measures taken in a timely fashion. Also, it has introduced the ‘Safe tourism certification,’ which includes a set of rules and safety measures necessary to guarantee a safe and comfortable stay for guests of the country,” the embassy added.