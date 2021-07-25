Current COVID infections at Beach Holiday Destinations

Some beach destinations in the world are opening up again for travel and tourism, some only for vaccinated travelers. Many travelers are looking to relax at some of the worlds famous beaches, but want to stay safe and healthy. Without looking at travel restrictions and based on data from Worldometers, eTurboNews combined a list. It’s giving some input on the current COVID-19 status

It’s difficult to look at true numbers. A small country of course has lower numbers compared to a large country.

In this comparison, eTurboNews relied on the current caseload for the last 7 days of COVID-19 in relation to 1 million population. Countries with less than 1 million people are calculated in proportion assuming there are one million people.

Based on this number British Virgin Islands with 11,989 current COVID-19 cases active in the last 7 days, seems to be a beach destination with great challenges, while Oman with zero cases may be one of the safest places anyone could relax in the world.

There is no magic number, and other factors play a role as well, but destinations with less than 1000 infections per million would open up a good selection of beaches for those that can travel safely.

The Caribbean for example is a region where no island is the same as the other. The British Virgin Islands has the highest number of almost 12,000 infections per million, compared to Grenada having the lowest number in the Caribbean with only 27. The largest beach destinations including the Bahamas, Jamaica, St. Lucia, or the Dominican Republic are within the group of countries that could be seen as low risk.

Oman Beaches, lowest COVID of any beach destination: ZERO

In Seychelles, the number of new infections went down 8% last week, but with 555 active cases in a country of 98,000+ people, the rate could be still seen as high. Cyprus, Martinique, Cuba, or Spain are in a similar situation.

Numbers of active COVID cases per million at beach holiday destinations

from highest to lowest: