Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

13 Projects for 13 Districts to Save Himalayan Tourism

2 days ago
2 days ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
2 min read

The hill state of Uttarakhand, a state in northern India crossed by the Himalayas, plans to develop 13 tourism projects in its 13 districts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The goal of the projects is to move tourism from negative pitfalls due to COVID-19 to a broader and more positive flow of visitors.
  2. Funding for these projects is being sought from the government as well as private development agencies.
  3. As is happening around the globe, tourism is now seeking to avoid overcrowding and provide healthy tourist options.

The 13 districts of Uttarakhand are Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Udham Singh Ngar, and Uttarkashi. A tulip garden in the Chamoli district and Astro Park are some of the targeted projects.

In recent times in India, as is happening elsewhere, the focus has been on looking at tourism from a healthy standpoint and avoiding pitfalls of the past due to COVID-19 and all its ramifications and impacts. Uttarakhand is one of the latest states to look at tourism from a macro-holistic angle so that the impacts of tourism remain positive.

The goal is to spread the projects to different areas so that tourism overcapacity may be alleviated. Doing will should help remove the concentration of tourists from existing destinations, according to senior tourism officials.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next