East African States Adopt Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan

The ministers agreed to adopt collective and coordinated approach targeting tourism recovery

Plan calls for creation of stimulus packages aimed at re-igniting the sector.

Plan calls for supporting tourism investments in the region including the small and micro enterprises.

Setting to recover from COVID-19 pandemic impacts on tourism and wildlife conservation, the East African regional states have designed and adopted Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan that seeks to revive travel and tourism sector badly hit by the global pandemic.

The East African regional ministers had met virtually under the chairmanship Kenyan Minister for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala and all agreed to take recovery measures.

Among such measures are the creation of stimulus packages aimed at re-igniting travel and tourism sector and supporting tourism investments in the region, including the small and micro enterprises.

The ministers also agreed to adopt collective and coordinated approach targeting tourism recovery that entails interventions aimed at reinforcing the measures being developed and implemented at national levels.

They further considered and approved the draft regional guidelines for resumption of services in the tourism sector and hospitality establishments.

While approving the guidelines, the ministers agreed that there was a need for EAC harmonized guidelines for resumption of the tourism and hospitality services in the region.

The ministers noted that the regional guidelines would help in ensuring coherence in resumption of tourism services and help in rebuilding trust and confidence with international tourists visiting the region.

Among the strategic directions and the corresponding strategic actions in the East African Community’s tourism marketing strategy is the development of regionally and internationally competitive multi-destination tourism products.

Other directions are the marketing of East Africa as a leading regional tourism destination in Africa, branding the East Africa as a leading tourism destination, and strengthening the marketing policy and institutional framework and enhancing East African regional tourism marketing and promotion financing.