Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

East African States Adopt Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
3 min read

The East African regional ministers had met virtually under the chairmanship Kenyan Minister for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala and all agreed to take recovery measures.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The ministers agreed to adopt collective and coordinated approach targeting tourism recovery 
  • Plan calls for creation of stimulus packages aimed at re-igniting the sector.
  • Plan calls for supporting tourism investments in the region including the small and micro enterprises.

Setting to recover from COVID-19 pandemic impacts on tourism and wildlife conservation, the East African regional states have designed and adopted Regional COVID-19 Tourism Recovery Plan that seeks to revive travel and tourism sector badly hit by the global pandemic.

The East African regional ministers had met virtually under the chairmanship Kenyan Minister for Tourism and Wildlife, Najib Balala and all agreed to take recovery measures.

Among such measures are the creation of stimulus packages aimed at re-igniting travel and tourism sector and supporting tourism investments in the region, including the small and micro enterprises.

The ministers also agreed to adopt collective and coordinated approach targeting tourism recovery that entails interventions aimed at reinforcing the measures being developed and implemented at national levels.

They further considered and approved the draft regional guidelines for resumption of services in the tourism sector and hospitality establishments.

While approving the guidelines, the ministers agreed that there was a need for EAC harmonized guidelines for resumption of the tourism and hospitality services in the region.

The ministers noted that the regional guidelines would help in ensuring coherence in resumption of tourism services and help in rebuilding trust and confidence with international tourists visiting the region.

Among the strategic directions and the corresponding strategic actions in the East African Community’s tourism marketing strategy is the development of regionally and internationally competitive multi-destination tourism products.

Other directions are the marketing of East Africa as a leading regional tourism destination in Africa, branding the East Africa as a leading tourism destination, and strengthening the marketing policy and institutional framework and enhancing East African regional tourism marketing and promotion financing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next