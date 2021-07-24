Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Dazzling Seychelles Footage to Lure Visitors from Romania

3 days ago
3 days ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
3 min read

Travelers from Romania will get to enjoy the Seychelles’ warmth and unrivaled beauty from afar when dazzling footage of the destination graces their television screens in October.

  1. Seychelles to be featured in popular show on Romanian PROTV La Măruță.
  2. The popularity of the show is expected to considerably raise the visibility and profile of Seychelles.
  3. Viewers will have an insight into the delicious Creole cuisine through an entertaining cooking exchange between local chef Marcus Freminot and the show’s presenter.

A crew from the Romanian’s PROTV was in Seychelles recently, filming the highlights of the destination – from beaches and outdoor activities to cultural and entertainment options – which will be featured on a popular show called La Măruță.

The show, broadcast by PROTV, is presented by Cătălin Maruță who is from a famous and beloved family of TV stars from Romania. The popularity of the show is expected to considerably raise the visibility and profile of Seychelles on that market as winter sets in and everyone dreams of a perfect escape somewhere warm and as inviting as the tiny Indian Ocean islands.

Viewers will have an insight into the delicious Creole cuisine through an entertaining cooking exchange between local chef Marcus Freminot and the show’s presenter, Andreea Dociu, in which they prep traditional dishes from their respective countries.

Chef Freminot presents a mouth-watering pan-fried fish with Creole sauce, as well as a chicken curry and a mango chutney as accompaniment whilst presenter Dociu comes up with a savory and rich main course dish made with polenta (cornflower), parmesan cheese, bacon and egg.

Specially selected, the dishes will tantalize the travelers’ taste buds, enticing them to travel to Seychelles to taste for themselves the amazing and intense flavors of the destination.

The crew also embarked on a tour of the Mahé, filming unique local experiences often missed out on by tourists. They visited the Trois Frères Distillery at La Plaine Ste André to learn the interesting history behind the locally-produced Takamaka Rum and indulge in some exquisite rum-tasting.

No holiday to Seychelles is complete without ‘island hopping’ and PROTV will bring their viewers experiences of journeying to Praslin by air and a sea voyage to nearby La Digue island.

