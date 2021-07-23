Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

50,000 Jamaica Tourism Workers Back on the Job in Last 6 Months

8 mins ago
3 mins ago
by editor
2 min read

Jamaica’s tourism industry has brought back more than 50,000 workers in the last 6 months, showing its capacity for resilience and its ability to bounce back from crises.

  1. At yesterday’s Christmas in July trade show, the Tourism Minister announced the news about more working in the country.
  2. He also noted that close to 700,000 visitors stopped over in the past 7 months.
  3. Jamaica Tourism is projecting it will reach 1 million visitors and passengers by the end of August.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the announcement yesterday (July 22) at the 7th staging of the “Christmas in July” trade show at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, New Kingston. The annual initiative encourages the purchase of authentic local products by stakeholders in the tourism sector and corporate Jamaica looking for gifts for clients and staff.

“Also, in the last 7 months, we have brought in nearly 700,000 visitors (stopovers) and, by the end of August, we are projected to reach a million visitors and passengers coming into Jamaica, which will bring somewhere in the region of US$1.5 billion into the local economy. No other industry could do that in seven months; the tourism industry has,” Minister Bartlett told the audience of diplomats, tourism stakeholders and representatives from corporate Jamaica.

Discussing building capacity for local suppliers, Minister Bartlett said: “As we recover, we need to recover together and recover stronger. We need to recoup much of the losses we had before the pandemic because before the pandemic we had a leakage situation of US dollars from the industry of some 60 cents. We had reached the level of 40 cents retention.” 

The tourism minister said Jamaica must move beyond 40 cents to a 50 cents retention rate, noting that “the pandemic has given us this opportunity because we are starting from ground zero so we can recover together.”

