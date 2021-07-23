Hawaii Sunsets Are Beautiful But Not The Best?

New study reveals most beautiful sunset destinations around the world.

With travel restrictions slowly easing, new research reveals the most beautiful sunset destinations around the world and Hawaii is the 3rd best location.

The study looked at the number of travel articles and blogs which recommend the destination, the number of Instagram posts and the level of pollution caused by artificial light in each area to give them a sunset score out of 10.

The top 10 best destinations for sunset and sunrise

Rank Destination Country Number of articles/ blogs Sunset Instagram posts Sunrise Instagram posts Combined sunset & sunrise Instagram posts Brightness (mcd/m2) Sunset Score 1 Santorini Greece 12 105,692 2,417 108,109 0.627 8.29 2 Bali Indonesia 5 154,376 20,590 174,966 0.216 7.13 3 Hawaii United States 5 113,666 20,869 134,535 0.179 6.62 4 Rio de Janeiro Brazil 4 231,193 2,874 234,067 9.62 5.70 5 Grand Canyon National Park United States 7 8,163 3,319 11,482 0.173 5.65 6 Angkor Wat Cambodia 6 1,960 21,943 23,903 0.268 5.49 7 Key West Florida 6 43,610 2,657 46,267 2.24 5.38 8 Maldives Maldives 6 16,026 1,190 17,216 0.916 5.27 9 Haleakalā United States 4 10,086 33,049 43,135 0.175 5.15 10 Uluru Australia 4 16,676 9,056 25,732 0.172 4.93

The destination that stood out more than any other was the Greek island of Santorini, which is thought by many to be the most beautiful of the country’s many small islands, known for its towering cliffs and whitewashed houses on the shore of the Aegean Sea.

Santorini was recommended in far more articles than any of the other destinations that we looked at and also doesn’t suffer from light pollution like major cities, with a brightness of 0.627 mcd/m2.

The second best destination for sunset skies is Bali in Indonesia. Bali has many beaches along the west coast such as Jimbaran Beach where you can watch the sun go down with a drink or a bite to eat in one of the seafront bars and restaurants as the sun drops behind the sea.

Many of the best sunsets in the United States can be found in Hawaii, including at the Haleakalā national park, but the Aloha State is also home to some of the best beaches in the world too and comes in at third place in the research. The sparkling white sands of the likes of the Kohala Coast are perfect for watching the Pacific Ocean turn brilliant shades of pink, yellow, and orange.