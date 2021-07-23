Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Hawaii Sunsets Are Beautiful But Not The Best?

2 days ago
2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read

The study looked at the number of travel articles and blogs which recommend the destination, the number of Instagram posts and the level of pollution caused by artificial light.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • New study reveals most beautiful sunset destinations around the world.
  • Many of the best sunsets in the United States can be found in Hawaii.
  • The destination that stood out more than any other was the Greek island of Santorini.

With travel restrictions slowly easing, new research reveals the most beautiful sunset destinations around the world and Hawaii is the 3rd best location.

The study looked at the number of travel articles and blogs which recommend the destination, the number of Instagram posts and the level of pollution caused by artificial light in each area to give them a sunset score out of 10.

The top 10 best destinations for sunset and sunrise

RankDestinationCountryNumber of articles/ blogs Sunset Instagram postsSunrise Instagram postsCombined sunset & sunrise Instagram postsBrightness (mcd/m2)Sunset Score
1SantoriniGreece12105,6922,417108,1090.6278.29
2BaliIndonesia5154,37620,590174,9660.2167.13
3HawaiiUnited States5113,66620,869134,5350.1796.62
4Rio de JaneiroBrazil4231,1932,874234,0679.625.70
5Grand Canyon National ParkUnited States78,1633,31911,4820.1735.65
6Angkor WatCambodia61,96021,94323,9030.2685.49
7Key WestFlorida643,6102,65746,2672.245.38
8MaldivesMaldives616,0261,19017,2160.9165.27
9HaleakalāUnited States410,08633,04943,1350.1755.15
10UluruAustralia416,6769,05625,7320.1724.93

The destination that stood out more than any other was the Greek island of Santorini, which is thought by many to be the most beautiful of the country’s many small islands, known for its towering cliffs and whitewashed houses on the shore of the Aegean Sea. 

Santorini was recommended in far more articles than any of the other destinations that we looked at and also doesn’t suffer from light pollution like major cities, with a brightness of 0.627 mcd/m2.

The second best destination for sunset skies is Bali in Indonesia. Bali has many beaches along the west coast such as Jimbaran Beach where you can watch the sun go down with a drink or a bite to eat in one of the seafront bars and restaurants as the sun drops behind the sea.

Many of the best sunsets in the United States can be found in Hawaii, including at the Haleakalā national park, but the Aloha State is also home to some of the best beaches in the world too and comes in at third place in the research. The sparkling white sands of the likes of the Kohala Coast are perfect for watching the Pacific Ocean turn brilliant shades of pink, yellow, and orange.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email