Americans Want Less Booze on Flights

by Harry Johnson
Over half of Americans (59%) actually do think limits should be put in place on the amount of alcohol people can drink on flights.

  • 38% think alcohol should be banned altogether.
  • 1/3 start their vacation drinking on the flight.
  • 41% believe banning alcohol would decrease the number of in-flight arguments.

For many Americans, despite the time of day, the ritual of going on vacation often starts with a beer at the airport.

In fact, it’s not unusual to see groups of vacationers sinking bottles of beer or liquor before midday.

As lockdown restrictions have been lifted across the country, many people may be more likely to celebrate, saying ‘cheers’ to freedom.

There are of course plenty of opportunities along the way, starting with the local airport bar, to an in-flight beer and of course, drinks on arrival in the hotel room minibar.

However, we’ve all read stories in the news and on social media of airplane passengers having to be dragged off flights by security because they’ve been a little too over-served.

