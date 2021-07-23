Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

2021 Top 10 Global Foodie Hotspots Revealed

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read

The food we enjoy on holiday is one of the many reasons we love to travel.

  • Where are the best destinations for food lovers?
  • Where are the best Michelin starred, street food and vegan hotspots?
  • Experts analyzed major cities around the world for a number of factors including Michelin starred restaurants, types of cuisine available, street food places, and % of vegan/vegetarian restaurants.

From street food in bustling foreign markets to cutting-edge cuisine in a Michelin starred restaurant, the food we enjoy on holiday is one of the many reasons we love to travel.

But where are the best destinations for food lovers? And where are the best Michelin starred, street food and vegan hotspots? 

Travel industry experts analyzed major cities around the world for a number of factors including Michelin starred restaurants, types of cuisine available, street food places, and % of vegan/vegetarian restaurants to reveal the best destinations for foodies. 

The Best Cities in the World for Foodies: 

In top spot as the world’s best foodie city is Bern, Switzerland which received a score of 6.34. Bern scored highly on the number of Michelin Guide restaurants available in the city per 100,000 residents and has a comparatively high number of street food options for the city’s size.

Despite its tiny size, Luxembourg City is the second-best foodie hotspot out there, having earned a score of 6.30. The capital city of the synonymous country is a hotbed for fine dining and local cuisine, so be sure to consider it for your next European city break.

Bruges, beating the likes of Florence and Venice to third place, is a great place to visit for the sweet-toothed foodie. The waffles and chocolates that Belgium is famous for can both be found in copious amounts throughout the city.

