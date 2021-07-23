Favorites include Niagara Falls, Grand Canyon, Sahara, Mount Everest, The Dead Sea, Ha Long Bay

Americans, Europeans, Chinese, Japanese Travelers are counting the days to re-explore the world again in a past COVID-19 reality. Hash Tags on Instagram are a good indication where travelers may want to go again, and Niagara Falls along Yosemite Park and the Grand Canyon are topping the list Unfortunately the Great Pyramids of Giza received the least number of Hashtags on Instagram during the ongoing crisis, but judging on the popularity of the pyramids this will change, once the world reopens

Less desired for COVID tourism travel are destinations like Mount Kilimanjaro, and Victoria Falls. This is the same league ready to climb up the Instagram ladder like Komodo Island, Angel Falls in Venezuela or the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

The high number of vaccination in the United States, along with the reopening of the country to domestic travel, put American tourists back on the road and it shows.

Also Iceland is open for visitors and the Northern Lights became a favorite among those posting to Instagram.

Mount Everest in Nepal remains a magic place for Instagram. An upcoming Fashion Show on top of the tallest peak in the world will add a Guinness World Record to this picture.

The Most ‘Grammed Natural Wonders currently are:

Most popular Natural Wonder Country #1 Niagara Falls Canada/USA 5,762,714 #2 Yosemite USA 5,448,936 #3 Grand Canyon USA 4,648,931 #4 Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights Iceland 3,362,055 #5 The Sahara Northern Africa 2,661,348 #6 Galapagos Islands Ecuador 2,012,669 #7 Mount Everest China/Nepal 1,793,316 #8 Danube Delta Romania 1,499,237 #9 The Dead Sea Jordan/Israel 1,288,628 #10 Ha Long Bay Vietnam 1,269,970

The natural wonder with the most interest on Instagram is Niagara Falls, located on the boarder of Canada and the USA, with over 5.7 million hashtags on Instagram.

Yosemite National Park, USA

Photo credit: Andrew Opila / Shutterstock

Crowned as the most Instagrammable natural wonder in the world, Yosemite National Park has racked up just shy of 5,000,000 Instagram hashtags on the popular social media app.

Deemed to represent power, persistence and tranquility, Yosemite National Park in America is home to hundreds of square metres of natural wonders, from gracious waterfalls to stunning meadows and valleys. Those that visit the natural wonder fill their feed with photos overlooking the daunting yet alluring glaciers and heights. With the occasional engagement and wedding photo thrown in, Yosemite appears to be the perfect place for a memorable proposal and vow shoot.

Niagara Falls, Canada

Placing it as the second most Instagrammable natural wonder in the world, Niagara Falls accumulated an impressive 4,607,444 hashtags on Instagram.

With plenty of tourist facilities located around the area, thousands flock to the Canadian landmark daily to see the gushing crystal waterfalls situated there and strike a pose in front of the second tallest waterfall on the planet.

Grand Canyon, USA

Photo credit: Jim Mallouk / Shutterstock

Coined as the “one greatest sight every American should see” by Teddy Roosevelt, it is no surprise that the Grand Canyon places as the third most Instagrammable natural wonder in the world.

At 277 miles long, the famous geological wonder is visited by roughly 6 million tourists annually, so it’s no wonder the warm ombre landscape has been hashtagged more than 4,000,000 times on Instagram thus far. Beautifully carved by nature, the Grand Canyon is renowned for being one of the most rugged yet jaw-dropping natural wonders of the world.

The Sahara Desert, Africa

The first desert on the list, the Sahara receives the title of the fourth most Instagrammable natural wonder on earth, with more than 2,200,000 Instagram hashtags in total.

Spanning an impressive 8,600,000 square kilometres, the Sahara connects to 11 African countries and comprises a third of the entire continent! The luscious dunes are home to over 70 different mammals, yet the natural wonder remains renowned for its eerie silence and breathtaking tranquility.

Danube Delta, Romania

Photo credit: aaltair / Shutterstock

The Danube Delta in Romania rounded off the top five most Instagrammable natural wonders, picking up a hefty 1,638,573 hashtags on Instagram.

The second largest of its kind in Europe, the Danube River Delta is a landform composed from deposited sediment carried by the river into surrounding oceans. The vibrant blue river attracts plenty of tourists, many of whom document their visit with an obligatory Instagram photo of themselves enjoying a relaxing boat trip or by capturing the wildlife that surrounds it.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Falling short of the top five, the Galapagos Islands places as the sixth most Instagrammable natural wonder, with 1,612,457 hashtags from visitors.

Based in Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are home to plenty of volcanic activity and are famously known for their mention in Darwin’s evolution theory. What’s more, the Galapagos Islands are located very close to the equator, meaning that guests can enjoy warm climates all year round!

Whilst the islands themselves act as stunning scenery, many Instagram med photos of the natural wonder feature the native marine creatures that can be found there, making this natural creation a perfect spot for those that love wildlife!

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Photo credit: sanyanwuji / Shutterstock

Crowned as Instagram’s seventh most popular natural wonder,Ha Long Bay in Vietnam has been hashtagged a remarkable 1,243,473 times.

Offering tourists majestic caves, emerald waters and islands carved from limestone, Ha Long Bay is an incredibly popular destination for climbing, scuba diving and trekking. With masses of marine wildlife and towers of eroded limestone, Ha Long Bay’s natural configuration creates a picture-perfect seascape for visitors looking to enhance their feed.

Aurora Borealis, Iceland

Better known as the Northern Lights, the Aurora Borealis in Iceland receives the title of the eighth most Instagrammable natural wonder on earth, receiving 1,167,915 hashtags at present.

Named after the Roman goddess of dawn, the Aurora Borealis’ skies are graced by a magnificent light show on dark, crisp nights. Although unpredictable, tourists that are fortunate enough to witness the spectacle experience one of the most beautiful natural wonders on the planet, with dancing streams of vibrant light across clear skies.

Owing to the fact that the northern lights can only be captured when certain conditions align, it is no surprise that Aurora Borealis racks up fewer hashtags than some other natural wonders!

Mount Everest, China / Nepal

Photo credit: Anton Rogozin / Shutterstock

With 1,125,527 Instagram hashtags overall, Mount Everest is named the ninth most Instagrammable natural wonder in the world.

As the tallest mountain on earth, standing at an impressive 29,000 feet tall, Mount Everest is one of the most popular tourist destinations on earth. Eager to capture the handsome heights, visitors take to Instagram frequently to share the breathtaking views.

Pamukkale, Turkey

Narrowly placing in the top 10 with 900,429hashtags, Pamukkale in Turkey is the tenth most Instagrammed natural wonder in the world, drawing the list to a close.

With sheets of ice white limestone, brilliant terraces, and milky seas, Pamukkale’s thermal pools attract visitors from across the globe and are a big hit for Instagrammers looking to improve their feed aesthetic.

Meanwhile, stunning landmarks such as the Komodo Island, the Great Barrier Reef and the Cliffs of Moher all placed short of the top ten spots, receiving 83,569, 817,956 and 635,073 hashtags, respectively.