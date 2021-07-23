How COVID Impacted France Travel and Tourism in 2020

France lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to France’s travel and tourism industry. The GDP contribution for the tourism sector in France went from 8.5 percent to 4.7 percent from 2019 to 2020.

International visitor impact on spending went from 60.4 billion euro to 28.5 billion euro, a 52.9 percent loss from 2019 to 2020. Domestic visitor impact on spending went from 115.5 billion euro to 58.0 billion euro or 49.8 percent. The numbers comparing domestic spending was 66 percent in 2019 and 67 percent in 2020. International spending was 34 percent in 2019 and 33 percent in 2020.

The leisure travel market went up to reflect 3 percent more leisure traveler spend in France.

The top 5 inbound arrivals to France in 2020 were:

– Germany: 16 percent

– Belgium: 15 percent

– United Kingdom: 13 percent

– Switzerland: 9 percent

– Italy: 8 percent

The top 5 outbound markets that France travelers like are:

– Spain

– Italy

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Belgium

This data based on the WTTC Economic Trends Report, reveals COVID-19’s dramatic impact on Travel and Tourism around the world.

Prior to the pandemic, Travel and Tourism (including its direct, indirect and induced impacts) accounted for 1 in 4 of all new jobs created across the world, 10.6 percent of all jobs (334 million), and 10.4 percent of global GDP (US$9.2 trillion). International visitor spending amounted to US$1.7 trillion in 2019 (6.8 percent of total exports, 27.4 percent of global services exports).

The research also shows that the Travel and Tourism sector suffered a loss of almost US$4.5 trillion to reach US$4.7 trillion in 2020, with the contribution to GDP dropping by a staggering 49.1 percent compared to 2019; relative to a 3.7 percent GDP decline of the global economy in 2020. In 2019, the Travel and Tourism sector contributed 10.4 percent to global GDP; a share which decreased to 5.5 percent in 2020 due to ongoing restrictions to mobility.