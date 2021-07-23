Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

How COVID Impacted France Travel and Tourism in 2020

39 mins ago
37 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
3 min read
France COVID impact
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In France, the state of the Travel and Tourism industry contributed 49.1 percent less to the country’s GDP between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. France lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19.
  2. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to France’s travel and tourism industry.
  3. The GDP contribution for the tourism sector in France went from 8.5 percent to 4.7 percent from 2019 to 2020.

International visitor impact on spending went from 60.4 billion euro to 28.5 billion euro, a 52.9 percent loss from 2019 to 2020. Domestic visitor impact on spending went from 115.5 billion euro to 58.0 billion euro or 49.8 percent. The numbers comparing domestic spending was 66 percent in 2019 and 67 percent in 2020. International spending was 34 percent in 2019 and 33 percent in 2020.

The leisure travel market went up to reflect 3 percent more leisure traveler spend in France.

The top 5 inbound arrivals to France in 2020 were:

– Germany: 16 percent

– Belgium: 15 percent

– United Kingdom: 13 percent

– Switzerland: 9 percent

– Italy: 8 percent

The top 5 outbound markets that France travelers like are:

– Spain

– Italy

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Belgium

This data based on the WTTC Economic Trends Report, reveals COVID-19’s dramatic impact on Travel and Tourism around the world.

Prior to the pandemic, Travel and Tourism (including its direct, indirect and induced impacts) accounted for 1 in 4 of all new jobs created across the world, 10.6 percent of all jobs (334 million), and 10.4 percent of global GDP (US$9.2 trillion). International visitor spending amounted to US$1.7 trillion in 2019 (6.8 percent of total exports, 27.4 percent of global services exports).

The research also shows that the Travel and Tourism sector suffered a loss of almost US$4.5 trillion to reach US$4.7 trillion in 2020, with the contribution to GDP dropping by a staggering 49.1 percent compared to 2019; relative to a 3.7 percent GDP decline of the global economy in 2020. In 2019, the Travel and Tourism sector contributed 10.4 percent to global GDP; a share which decreased to 5.5 percent in 2020 due to ongoing restrictions to mobility.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email