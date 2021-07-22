Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Emirates Launches New Dubai to Miami Flight

32 mins ago
28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read

Emirates Airline connects two major leisure and business destinations with first nonstop service.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Emirates’ new service to Miami provides an additional access point to and from Florida.
  • New route expands Emirates’ US network to 12 destinations on over 70 weekly flights.
  • New service links travelers from Miami, Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.

Emirates is connecting global business and leisure travelers with its first-ever passenger service between Dubai and Miami. The airline celebrated the launch of its new four-times-a-week service today, when the inaugural flight touched down in Miami at 11:00 AM local time. 

Emirates flight EK213 was welcomed by Miami International Airport with a water cannon salute and drew an audience of passengers, aviation fans and guests to celebrate. For the first flight, the airline operated its popular Boeing 777 Game Changer, featuring spacious, ultra-modern First Class private suites with design inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. 

Along with its current service to Orlando, Emirates’ new service to Miami provides an additional access point to and from Florida and expanding Emirates’ U.S. network to 12 destinations on over 70 weekly flights, giving passengers more choice and convenient connections from the Emirates network to Southern Florida. It also links travelers from Miami, Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.  

Essa Sulaiman Ahmed, Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada said: “We are thrilled to start our long-anticipated service between Dubai and Miami for travelers. We expect that the service will be popular with our customers who are seeking new experiences as countries like the UAE and U.S. advance their vaccination drives and the world safely opens up for international travel.” 

“With the greater access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, enhancing business, cruising and leisure traffic and forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities and beyond. We are committed to growing our operations into the U.S. in line with increasing air travel demand and would like to thank the authorities and our partners in Miami for their support. We look forward to providing our unique product and award-winning service to travelers.” 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next