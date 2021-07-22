Emirates Launches New Dubai to Miami Flight

Emirates’ new service to Miami provides an additional access point to and from Florida.

New route expands Emirates’ US network to 12 destinations on over 70 weekly flights.

New service links travelers from Miami, Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.

Emirates is connecting global business and leisure travelers with its first-ever passenger service between Dubai and Miami. The airline celebrated the launch of its new four-times-a-week service today, when the inaugural flight touched down in Miami at 11:00 AM local time.

Emirates flight EK213 was welcomed by Miami International Airport with a water cannon salute and drew an audience of passengers, aviation fans and guests to celebrate. For the first flight, the airline operated its popular Boeing 777 Game Changer, featuring spacious, ultra-modern First Class private suites with design inspired by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Along with its current service to Orlando, Emirates’ new service to Miami provides an additional access point to and from Florida and expanding Emirates’ U.S. network to 12 destinations on over 70 weekly flights, giving passengers more choice and convenient connections from the Emirates network to Southern Florida. It also links travelers from Miami, Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean to over 50 destinations across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmed, Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada said: “We are thrilled to start our long-anticipated service between Dubai and Miami for travelers. We expect that the service will be popular with our customers who are seeking new experiences as countries like the UAE and U.S. advance their vaccination drives and the world safely opens up for international travel.”

“With the greater access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, enhancing business, cruising and leisure traffic and forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities and beyond. We are committed to growing our operations into the U.S. in line with increasing air travel demand and would like to thank the authorities and our partners in Miami for their support. We look forward to providing our unique product and award-winning service to travelers.”