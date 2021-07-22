Israel to Ban Unvaccinated Citizens from All Public Venues Including Synagogues

The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel continues to rise.

Unvaccinated Israelis will not be allowed at any venue with over 100 people, both indoor and outdoor.

Science is clear: the vaccines work, they’re effective, they’re safe.

Newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced today that all unvaccinated residents of Israel will soon be banned from any indoor or outdoor public venues holding 100 or more people. This ban will also include the synagogues.

People who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine are “undermining the efforts of all of us,” Bennett said today, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise.

If everyone gets the vaccine, life can return to normal, but if a million people refuse the other eight million will have to endure lockdowns, Prime Minister added.

“There’s a time when this discussion has to stop,” Bennett told the nation. “Science is clear: the vaccines work, they’re effective, they’re safe.”

Starting on August 8, Bennett announced, anyone who refuses to get vaccinated will no longer be allowed at any venue “above 100 people, both indoor and outdoor” – including theaters, sporting events, and houses of worship. To enter, people will have to show proof of vaccination, proof they had COVID-19 and recovered, or a negative test, obtained at their own expense.

Israel has been using the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA coronavirus vaccine. According to the Health Ministry, the vaccine’s efficacy against symptomatic illness stood at 64% and against serious illness at 93%.