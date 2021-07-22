Hawaii hotels revenue up substantially in June 2021

Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide rose to $387.7 million in June.

Maui County hotels led the counties in June.

Through the first half of 2021, Hawaii hotel performance statewide continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii hotels statewide reported substantially higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy in June 2021 compared to June 2020 during which the State’s quarantine order for travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in dramatic declines for the hotel industry. When compared to June 2019, statewide RevPAR and ADR were higher in June 2021 but occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in June 2021 was $247 (+769.5%), with ADR at $320 (+127.0%) and occupancy of 77.0 percent (+56.9 percentage points). Compared to June 2019, RevPAR was 4.8 percent higher than 2019 levels, driven by higher ADR (+14.2%) which offset lower occupancy (-6.9 percentage points)

“It’s a positive sign to see hotel accommodations statewide reporting an upward rise, knowing how many local workers and families are benefiting from the return of the domestic market,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO.

“During the first six months, although the hotel RevPAR and occupancy were still nowhere near the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, it’s encouraging to see the steady comeback of jobs and opportunities for kamaaina that weren’t there a year ago.”

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For June, the survey included 138 properties representing 44,614 rooms, or 82.6 percent of all lodging properties¹ and 85.2 percent of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

During June 2021, most passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure to Hawaii through the Safe Travels program. In addition, individuals who were fully vaccinated in Hawaii could bypass the quarantine order beginning June 15. Inter-county travel restrictions were lifted also on June 15.

Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide rose to $387.7 million (+1,607.1% vs. 2020, +1.5% vs. 2019) in June. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+652.0% vs, 2020, -11.1% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.6 million room nights (+96.3% vs. 2020, -3.2% vs. 2019). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020. Due to these supply reductions, comparative data for certain markets and prices classes were not available for 2020; comparisons to 2019 have been added.