Albania Travel and Tourism: COVID Impact Report

Albania lost 1 in 11 jobs since the outbreak of COVID-19. In 2019, 334 million jobs in the country contributed to Albania’s travel and tourism industry. The GDP contribution for the tourism sector in Albania went from 20.5 percent to 10.6 percent from 2019 to 2020.

International visitor impact on spending went from US$271.0 billion to US$125 billion, a 53.9 percent loss from 2019 to 2020. Domestic visitor impact on spending went from US$80.4 billion to US$41.5 billion or 48.3 percent. The numbers comparing domestic or international spending was 23 percent to 77 percent in 2019 and 25 percent to 75 percent in 2020.

The leisure travel market went up to reflect 2 percent more leisure traveler spend in Albania.

The top 5 inbound arrivals to Albania in 2020 were:

– North Macedonia: 16 percent

– Greece: 8 percent

– Italy: 7 percent

– Montenegro: 7 percent

– Poland: 3 percent