First Ever Seaplane Service Between Boston Harbor and Manhattan Announced

New scheduled service creates the fastest way between Manhattan and Boston.

Flights are approximately seventy-five minutes and start August 3rd, 2021.

Nonstop, weekday flights at peak hours to and from Manhattan and Boston Harbor present exclusive time savings over all other modes of transportation.

A seaplane operator Tailwind Air announced groundbreaking scheduled service, creating the fastest way between Manhattan and Boston. Travelers may now enjoy a nonstop, seaplane flight directly from Manhattan’s New York Skyport (NYS) on East 23rd Street to Boston Harbor (BNH), where a dedicated, seven-minute water taxi will transfer clients to the South Boston waterfront. Flights are approximately seventy-five minutes and start August 3rd, 2021.

“By offering nonstop, weekday flights at peak hours to and from Manhattan and Boston Harbor, we present exclusive time savings over all other modes of transportation, at a reasonable price premium,” CEO and Founder of Tailwind Air, Alan Ram, explains. “Our [Tailwind] service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight.”

“Seaplanes and waterway access fuel our exclusive service–a game changer for travelers between these cities,” added Peter Manice, Director of Scheduled Operations, “no one else is doing this.” Bypassing the congestion of Boston Logan International as the first to fly directly into Boston Harbor, Tailwind Air is a pioneer in regional urban mobility, while using long-proven technology.

New service erases the hassle and expense of commuting to an airport and lengthy check-in, security, and boarding processes. “By cutting travel times 40%-60%, Tailwind Air’s service reduces aggravation and opens up half day business trips.” Due to the eight-passenger capacity of the seaplanes, and small, efficient facilities, guests can arrive for check-in as little as ten minutes before departure.

While Tailwind Air’s seaplane fleet is young, less than five-years on average, seaplane travel certainly is not. The Manhattan Skyport opened in 1936, hosting popular seaplane travel for decades. For nearly 100 years, seaplane operations have been part of the core transportation landscape of maritime cities such as Seattle, Miami, and Vancouver. “By reconnecting Boston and New York City via seaplane, we more closely unite two urban cores.”

“As North America’s largest passenger operator of Cessna Caravans, Southern Airways has been pleased to partner for the past two years with one of the leading Caravan seaplane operators, Tailwind Air,” said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. “Connecting Boston and New York Harbors by air is indeed a game changer, and we are proud to be the exclusive airline codeshare partner on this venture.”

Tailwind Air’s fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians is piloted by experienced and highly qualified captains. Tailwind Air currently flies to and from Manhattan, Montauk, Easthampton, and Shelter Island on a regular schedule. Last week, Tailwind announced weekday commuter flights to Bridgeport, CT.

The daily weekday route from Boston Harbor (BNH) to Manhattan (NYS) running through November includes: Depart: 07:00am Arrives: 08:25am (eff Aug 21, 2021)

10:05am

11:30am

2:10pm

3:35pm (eff Aug 21, 2021)

5:20pm

6:45pm







Daily Manhattan (NYS) to Boston Harbor (BNH) Depart: 08:00am Arrive: 09:25am

09:30am

10:55am (Eff Aug 21, 2021)

2:30pm

3:55pm

4:45pm

6:05pm (Eff. Aug 21, 2021)

Tailwind Air plans to add additional route offerings in 2022, as well as to advance electric seaplane technology and explore innovations in urban air mobility.