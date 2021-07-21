Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

12 train passengers killed, 5 injured in flooded subway tunnel in China

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 hours ago
Written by Harry Johnson

  • Subway tunnel was flooded in the city of Zhengzhou, China.
  • Subway workers evacuated 500 from flooded train.
  • 12 people could not be rescued and died in the flood.

According to a statement posted on Chinese social network Weibo by Henan regional authorities, at least 12 people died and 5 were injured when a subway tunnel was flooded in the city of Zhengzhou, the administrative center of east-central China’s Henan province.

Heavy rains in Henan caused water to amass in large amounts at a parking lot above a section of Zhengzhou subway’s Line 5. Eventually, the floodwater found its way into the tunnel.

Subway administration urgently halted train traffic and cut all power, but one train stopped at a flooded section of the tunnel.

Subway workers organized evacuation, helping about 500 passengers to escape from flooded train.

“12 people could not be rescued, they died. Five people were injured and hospitalized,” the city authorities said.

In the past 24 hours, between 2 and 3.5 inches of rainfall was recorded in central and western districts of Henan. In the region’s administrative center, Zhengzhou, the figure ranged between 10 and 13 inches. According to weather forecasts, about 10.25 inches of rainfall are expected in the region today.

