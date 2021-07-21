Seychelles Welcomes Relaxation of Travel Restrictions by France

Travelers must show proof of a complete course of vaccination with vaccines recommended by the European Medicines Agency 2 weeks prior to travel. Additionally, they must show a negative RT-PCR on departure. Travelers will also not be subject to presentation of any test or required to self-isolate on their return to France.

As of July 18, travelers showing proof of a complete course of vaccination with vaccines recommended by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer/Comirnarty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzeveria/Covishield and Janssen vaccines) two weeks prior to travel and can show a negative RT-PCR on departure may now travel out of France to Seychelles and will also not be subject to presentation of any test or required to self-isolate on their return to France. Unvaccinated travelers will, however, still have to abide to a set of severe restrictions imposed by the French authorities.

“This is excellent news for us, and despite remaining on the country’s red-list, we commend the decision by the French authorities to relax restrictions on those of their citizens who, having taken personal and collective responsibility to protect themselves and their fellowmen against COVID-19, can now travel to Seychelles. As a destination, we look forward to wish our French visitors la bienvenue once again to our shores,” Minister Radegonde said.

France is traditionally one of the Seychelles’ leading tourism source markets, accounting for 11 percent of the 384,204 visitors who visited the island destination in 2019. French visitors patronize a large range of tourism establishments, from luxury properties to guesthouses and self -catering establishments. Seychelles saw a 92 percent drop in visitors from France following the onset of the pandemic.