IOC: 2032 Summer Olympic Games Will Be Hosted by Australia’s Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia has been selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

Brisbane received 72 yes and 5 no votes from 77 valid votes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Brisbane, Australia has been selected as a host city to 2032 Summer Olympic Games.

Brisbane was the only candidate city bidding to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

“The secret ballot was held at the 138th Session in Tokyo, two days before the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games, under strict COVID-19 restrictions,” the IOC said in a statement. “Brisbane received 72 yes and 5 no votes from 77 valid votes.”

Commenting on the selection of Brisbane, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fit into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia, and complement the goals for the Olympic Movement outlined in Olympic Agenda 2020 and 2020+5, while focusing on providing memorable sports experiences for athletes and fans.”

“Today’s vote is a vote of trust that Brisbane and Queensland will stage magnificent Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032,” Bach stated. “We have heard a lot of positive feedback from IOC Members and International Federations in the past few months.”

Australia was the venue for the Olympic Games on two occasions in the past, with Melbourne hosting the Olympics in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024 and Los Angeles – in 2028.