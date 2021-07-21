Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

IATA: Passengers Confident in Onboard Safety, Support Mask-Wearing

by Harry Johnson
Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General
Most air travelers are confident about the safety of air travel and support mask-wearing in the near-term.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that based on its latest passenger survey conducted in June, most air travelers are confident about the safety of air travel and support mask-wearing in the near-term. However, a majority are also frustrated with the “hassle factor” around COVID-19 protocols, including confusion and uncertainty about travel rules, testing requirements, and excessive test costs. 

The survey of 4,700 travelers in 11 markets around the world shows that:

Among those who have traveled since June 2020, 86% felt safe onboard owing to COVID-19 measures:

  • 90% believe airline personnel do a good job of enforcing the measures

Passengers strongly support mask wearing onboard (83%) and strict enforcement of mask rules (86%), but a majority also believe the mask requirement should be ended as soon as possible.

“Air travelers recognize and value the safety measures put in place to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission during air travel. And they support the continuation of these measures as long as necessary, but they also don’t want the measures to become permanent. In the meantime, we all need to respect the rules and the safety of fellow passengers. It is unacceptable that unruly passenger incidents have doubled compared to 2019, and the increase in physically abusive behavior is a particular cause for great concern,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

