Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Tourists Find Phuket Nightlife Ends Promptly at 9

10 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
9 mins ago
Phuket nightlife
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Local Thailand authorities in Phuket closed risky places and suspended the activities that may transmit COVID-19 with Phuket nightlife shut down at 9.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. This suspension affects pubs, bars, and other entertainment venues requiring businesses to shut down at 9 pm.
  2. Also included in the 9 o’clock closing mandate are dining-in restaurants and shopping malls.
  3. Karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, cockfight fields, and bird competitions must also adhere to the closing time.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsew signed the order to close these places and halt activities that could spread COVID-19.

He included local shopping centers that can remain open until 9 pm while at the same time limiting the numbers of customers and suspending promotional activities and the services of their game machines and amusement parks.

Dining-in at restaurants must stop at 9 pm. Local government officials and employees of local government organizations must not leave Phuket unless they have urgent reasons and receive approval from their superiors.

The order takes effect today, July 20, and runs through August 2. This government action is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in various areas of Phuket.

What the people think

Most people in Thailand (around 61 percent) think the current situation with COVID-19 is not going to resolve itself until a couple of years from now, according to an opinion survey conducted by Suan Dusit Poll.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next