Tourists Find Phuket Nightlife Ends Promptly at 9

This suspension affects pubs, bars, and other entertainment venues requiring businesses to shut down at 9 pm. Also included in the 9 o’clock closing mandate are dining-in restaurants and shopping malls. Karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, cockfight fields, and bird competitions must also adhere to the closing time.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsew signed the order to close these places and halt activities that could spread COVID-19.

He included local shopping centers that can remain open until 9 pm while at the same time limiting the numbers of customers and suspending promotional activities and the services of their game machines and amusement parks.

Dining-in at restaurants must stop at 9 pm. Local government officials and employees of local government organizations must not leave Phuket unless they have urgent reasons and receive approval from their superiors.

The order takes effect today, July 20, and runs through August 2. This government action is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in various areas of Phuket.

What the people think

Most people in Thailand (around 61 percent) think the current situation with COVID-19 is not going to resolve itself until a couple of years from now, according to an opinion survey conducted by Suan Dusit Poll.