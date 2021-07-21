Book and Travel with Confidence at Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts features best practices and policies designed to put guests’ minds at ease. Whether it’s an existing booking or that will soon be made, guests can rest assured that Sandals has them covered. From travel protection insurance to free room cancellations to cleanliness and more, Sandals has thought about every aspect of a stress-free vacation.

Travel Protection Plan Insurance is on Us!

Helping to protect your needs is Our Priority! Introducing our new Travel Protection Plan. You and your loved ones can experience paradise knowing all reservations made now through August 31, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2022 will automatically receive insurance coverage for medical expenses during your resort stay and also includes several benefits while you’re away. Best of all, it’s on us, purchased on your behalf and part of your Sandals reservation.

Free Room Cancellation And Get 100% Refund

Free room cancellations for reservations cancelled 31 days or more prior to check-in date (with the exception of the Over-The-Water Suites). This is only applicable to the land/room portion of the booking. Flight cancellations are subject to airline carriers’ penalties and restrictions.

Platinum Protocol Of Cleanliness

Additional protocol and guaranteed cleanliness standards to ensure heightened health and safety measures for guests seeking peace of mind in the Caribbean.

U.S./Canada Re-entry Required COVID-19 Test Free On Resort

All departures to the U.S. and Canada are required to take a COVID-19 test for re-entry. To ensure that this is of minimal disruption to your vacation, we have arranged the ability for you to have complimentary COVID-19 antigen testing for U.S. residents and PCR testing for Canadian residents right in the comfort of your resort. Tests will be conducted by approved and practiced medical professionals with maximum convenience and minimal distraction to your overall vacation experience. This will be done within 72 hours prior to your departure and your test results will be available within 24-48 hours.