United Airlines Expects to Return to Profitability in Q3 2021

United Airlines announces second-quarter 2021 financial results.

United sees faster than expected revenue recovery.

Airline projects positive adjusted pre-tax income in second half of 2021.

United Airlines (UAL) today announced second-quarter 2021 financial results. The company now expects positive adjusted pre-tax income in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as travel demand rebounds.

The company’s second quarter performance largely exceeded original expectations as international long haul and business travel accelerated even faster than anticipated, together with continued yield improvement. Looking ahead, the company expects continued gains as more businesses return by end of summer and into 2022, with a full recovery in demand anticipated by 2023.

“Thanks to the professionalism and perseverance of the United employees who have worked so hard to take care of our customers through the pandemic, our airline has reached a meaningful turning point: we’re expecting to be back to making a profit once again,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. “As we emerge from the most disruptive crisis our company has faced, we’re now focused squarely on our United Next strategy that will transform our customers’ onboard experience and help fulfill United’s incredible potential.”

Second Quarter Financial Results