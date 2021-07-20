Lagardère Travel Retail and Lima Airport Partners Pioneer Profit-Sharing Duty Free agreement in Peru

This is the first large-scale implementation of a business model that has been widely discussed in the industry. The business model will better balance risks and benefits between the airport and retail operator. The goal is to unleash growth potential, even more relevant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting drop in global air traffic.

On 20 July, Lagardère Travel Retail and Lima Airport Partners (LAP), a Fraport AG majority owned company, signed a long-term agreement for Lagardère Travel Retail to take over the Duty Free operations at Lima Airport. Effective January 2022, the 13-year concession will include the introduction of the Duty Free brand Aelia at the airport´s Duty Free stores, which comprise a total of 3,000 square meters of commercial space. The innovative profit-sharing agreement sets new standards that both partners hope to capitalize on during an environment of uncertainty in the post-COVID consolidation period. This retail model, which has come into sharp focus during the crisis, has been discussed for several years as a necessary evolution to maximize sales potential and to introduce greater balance and new opportunities in the way risks and benefits are shared between parties.

The profit-sharing agreement will open up significant revenue potential for both Lagardère Travel Retail and LAP, as well as greater investment opportunities – ultimately benefitting travelers and enhancing the airport experience at the popular Lima Airport hub.

Commenting on this announcement, Dag Rasmussen, Chairman and CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail, said: “We are thrilled to have found in LAP a like-minded partner who has demonstrated the most innovative and pioneering way of thinking, from selecting an operator via an innovative Partnership Selection Process up to the contract terms. As we continue to face a great deal of uncertainty and are relatively new to the South American region, this profit-sharing agreement is a great vote of confidence from LAP. I am personally grateful for their trust and support in turning theory into action and opening up new perspectives for business models in our industry. We are also confident this is a steppingstone for our partnership with Lima Airport and its majority shareholder Fraport, so that we can all maximize our global expertise and reach to replicate this success elsewhere.”