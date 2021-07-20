Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport Develops New Solution for Airfield Pavement Control

New system to monitor airfield pavement conditions.

New system will assist the airport in making timely repairs and planning longer-term maintenance.

The system includes detailed information on airfield defects and repairs made.

Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport has developed a modern geographic information system to monitor airfield pavement conditions and assist the airport in making timely repairs and planning longer-term maintenance.

The Interactive Pavement Damage Control System was developed following careful analysis and testing of different engineering solutions. It uses the Synchron central airport database and is a single source of data on the actual operational condition of artificial pavement for all airfield elements.

The system includes detailed information on airfield defects and repairs made, including visualization of specific airfield elements, and has a module that generates reports.

The system allows Sheremetyevo Airport engineers to monitor conditions on the artificial pavement and respond promptly to any deviations, thanks to a feature that visually represents the defect on the general airport map. The system also records critical information on the airfield pavement’s specific defects, including the type and nature of the defect, the defect’s exact location, the date and time the defect was detection, the defect’s dimensions, and the degree of risk presented by the defect.

The system is an effective tool for technical and financial management as well as safety because it assists airport management in long-term financial planning, estimating resources needed for repair of artificial pavements and controlling terms of repair under warranty.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.