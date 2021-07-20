Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Airbus Launches Cloud-Based Pilot Training Service

2 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
5 seconds ago
Airbus Launches Cloud-Based Pilot Training Service
Airbus Launches Cloud-Based Pilot Training Service
Written by Harry Johnson

Mobile Airbus Training experience Suite is a subscription-based service platform with a 3D interactive virtual cockpit environment for pilot recurrent and initial Type Training.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Airbus developed MATe with portability and compatibility in mind.
  • MATe Suite is available as a standard package with optional modules and services that can be customized according to airlines’ needs.
  • Pilots can use the service to train whenever and wherever they want.

Airbus has launched the Mobile Airbus Training experience (MATe) Suite, a subscription-based service platform with a 3D interactive virtual cockpit environment for pilot recurrent and initial Type Training.

Airbus developed MATe with portability and compatibility in mind. Building on the success of the Airbus Cockpit Experience (ACE) Trainer, a virtual and interactive cockpit simulator used in Airbus training centers for Flight Crew Licensing courses, the MATe solution is enabled for any type of I.T device. Pilots can therefore use the service to train whenever and wherever they want, with trainers able to monitor and follow their progress via the latest cloud technology.  

Currently available for the A320 Family, MATe champions Airbus’ flight “competency-based” philosophy and Flight Training Reference (AFTR) standard. The solution, which offers multiple benefits; better knowledge retention and significant time savings on higher level training devices and simulators, has been welcomed by airlines, with agreements already signed by several customers; in Europe – Air Malta – and India’s largest passenger airline -IndiGo.

MATe Suite is available as a standard package with optional modules and services that can be customized according to airlines’ needs. The solution will be available for both the A330 and A350 by early 2022.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email