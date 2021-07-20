Airbus Launches Cloud-Based Pilot Training Service

Airbus developed MATe with portability and compatibility in mind.

Airbus has launched the Mobile Airbus Training experience (MATe) Suite, a subscription-based service platform with a 3D interactive virtual cockpit environment for pilot recurrent and initial Type Training.

Airbus developed MATe with portability and compatibility in mind. Building on the success of the Airbus Cockpit Experience (ACE) Trainer, a virtual and interactive cockpit simulator used in Airbus training centers for Flight Crew Licensing courses, the MATe solution is enabled for any type of I.T device. Pilots can therefore use the service to train whenever and wherever they want, with trainers able to monitor and follow their progress via the latest cloud technology.

Currently available for the A320 Family, MATe champions Airbus’ flight “competency-based” philosophy and Flight Training Reference (AFTR) standard. The solution, which offers multiple benefits; better knowledge retention and significant time savings on higher level training devices and simulators, has been welcomed by airlines, with agreements already signed by several customers; in Europe – Air Malta – and India’s largest passenger airline -IndiGo.

MATe Suite is available as a standard package with optional modules and services that can be customized according to airlines’ needs. The solution will be available for both the A330 and A350 by early 2022.