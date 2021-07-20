Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

JetBlue announces New York and Boston flights from Kansas City

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
30 seconds ago
JetBlue announces New York and Boston flights from Kansas City
JetBlue announces New York and Boston flights from Kansas City
Written by Harry Johnson

Today, JetBlue published flight schedules and began selling tickets for nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport and both Boston-Logan International Airport and New York-JFK International Airport.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • JetBlue begins serving Kansas City.
  • Flights to Boston and New York City will begin on March 27, 2022.
  • JetBlue’s arrival to Kansas City next spring will be a boost for the region.

In April, JetBlue announced its intent to begin serving Kansas City. It is now official and Kansas City will have a new airline in March 2022. Today, JetBlue published flight schedules and began selling tickets for nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and both Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK). Flights to both markets will begin on March 27, 2022. Roundtrip flights will initially operate once per day.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kansas City (MCI)
Daily starting March 27, 2022

JFK – MCI Flight #2221MCI – JFK Flight #2222
3:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.10:20 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

 
Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Kansas City (MCI)
Daily starting March 27, 2022
 

BOS – MCI Flight #2363MCI – BOS Flight #2364
7:00 a.m. – 9:34 a.m.6:40 p.m. – 10:31 p.m.

“Time and again when JetBlue enters a new market, we drive down fares and introduce a whole new group of travelers to our award-winning service,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We’re ready to do it again when we land in Kansas City next spring as we grow our presence in the Midwest while also building out our New York and Boston focus city networks.”

“JetBlue’s arrival to Kansas City next spring will be a boost for the region and will bring more competition to two of the most popular destinations on the east coast,” said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department.

JetBlue will operate new routes using new A220 aircraft.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email