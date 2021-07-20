JetBlue announces New York and Boston flights from Kansas City

JetBlue begins serving Kansas City.

Flights to Boston and New York City will begin on March 27, 2022.

JetBlue’s arrival to Kansas City next spring will be a boost for the region.

In April, JetBlue announced its intent to begin serving Kansas City. It is now official and Kansas City will have a new airline in March 2022. Today, JetBlue published flight schedules and began selling tickets for nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and both Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK). Flights to both markets will begin on March 27, 2022. Roundtrip flights will initially operate once per day.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kansas City (MCI)

Daily starting March 27, 2022

JFK – MCI Flight #2221 MCI – JFK Flight #2222 3:25 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. 10:20 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.



Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Kansas City (MCI)

Daily starting March 27, 2022



BOS – MCI Flight #2363 MCI – BOS Flight #2364 7:00 a.m. – 9:34 a.m. 6:40 p.m. – 10:31 p.m.

“Time and again when JetBlue enters a new market, we drive down fares and introduce a whole new group of travelers to our award-winning service,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We’re ready to do it again when we land in Kansas City next spring as we grow our presence in the Midwest while also building out our New York and Boston focus city networks.”

“JetBlue’s arrival to Kansas City next spring will be a boost for the region and will bring more competition to two of the most popular destinations on the east coast,” said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department.

JetBlue will operate new routes using new A220 aircraft.