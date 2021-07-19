Uganda Tourism Welcomes Reappointment of Tourism Ministry Permanent Secretary

In accordance with Article 174 (2) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 35 Permanent Secretaries were reshuffled or retired last week. The shake-up included Katusiime’s predecessor in tourism Ambassador Mugoya Patrick Mugoya from Foreign Affairs who was among 7 Permanent Secretaries retired. Congratulatory messages streamed in upon the announcement.

Congratulatory messages streamed from the tourism agencies including Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and Uganda Wildlife Education and Conservation Centre (UWEC). From the UTB’s twitter handle, Lilly Ajarova, the CEO, tweeted “Congratulations to you, Mrs. Doreen Katusiime, upon your reappointment as the Permanent Secretary of @MTWAUganda. We look forward to working with you for the betterment and full recovery of our tourism industry.”

From the Tourism Think Tank, a loose WhatsApp forum of leading industry thinkers, congratulatory messages streamed through perhaps best captured by Ben Katumba fondly known as Uncle Ben of Hog Safaris:

“O praise God! He has blessed the tourism industry again. Let’s use the opportunity to benefit from her efforts and love for the growth of tourism in Uganda and the region. For the Permanent Secretary, it is business as usual as she commenced the reappointment on a busy schedule for the week that includes presiding over the international COMCEC Workshop (The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation) on international training in community-based tourism for the promotion of heritage sites hosted by Government of Uganda at Wash and Wheels Hotel, Mbale City, before opening the newly-constructed interpretation center at the four-hundred-year-old ancient Nyero Rock painting in Kumi district. Delegates present came from Nigeria, Sudan, and Mozambique.”