Jamaica Christmas in July Event Set for July 22

The annual initiative encourages the purchase of authentic local products by stakeholders in the tourism sector and corporate Jamaica looking for gifts for clients and staff. It is a signature event of the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, like last year, the one-day trade show will be a hybrid event (virtual and face to face). Targeted buyers have been invited to view the exhibits on the trade floor, while other interested persons can watch live on Facebook: @tefjamaica and tourismja; Instagram: @tefjamaica and YouTube: @TEFJamaica and @MinistryOfTourismJA, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Events like Christmas in July provide much-needed economic support to our micro, small and medium-sized businesses and, in doing so, ensures that more Jamaicans benefit from tourism. This is particularly important now as many of these businesses have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need all the help they can get to stay afloat,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett