Malta Now Accepting American Vaccination Cards

Starting today, Malta is recognizing US CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards as a valid certificate. This will be with an EMA-approved vaccine of full course and 14 days since the last dose. Beginning August 1, the US Vaccination Record Card must be verified through an app.

Details on this verification app will be issued in the coming days.

For questions regarding quarantine please contact the Health Authorities, via the information provided on https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/quarantine.aspx or email [email protected]

The following sites are constantly updated with new announcements:

https://www.visitmalta.com/en/covid-19/

https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/Pages/health.aspx

IMPORTANT: The Vaccination Certificate is only valid if it is issued with regards to a vaccine which is the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized and approved by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health, being Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccination Certificates showing mixed use of EMA-approved vaccines are also accepted.