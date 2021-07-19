Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Indefinitely in Australia’s Victoria

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
4 hours ago
COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Indefinitely in Australia's Victoria
COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Indefinitely in Australia's Victoria
Written by Harry Johnson
  • The five-day lockdown will not be lifted as scheduled.
  • Andrews did not specify for how long the standing restrictions would remain in place.
  • New cases detected in the state have dropped steadily over the past few days, with only 13 local transmissions reported on Monday.

Local authorities in Australia‘s Victoria announced that the state’s fifth COVID-19 lockdown imposed over the course of the pandemic, which was set to expire Tuesday, will be extended indefinitely. 

The five-day lockdown will not be lifted as scheduled, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

“It would be perhaps a few days of sunshine and then there is a very high chance that we’d be back in lockdown again. That’s what I’m trying to avoid,” he said, blaming the continuation of the lockdown on the Delta variant of coronavirus.

“I know that this is not the news that people want to hear but you’ve got to do the right thing, this thing is moving so fast, it’s so challenging, it’s so dynamic.”

Andrews did not specify for how long the standing restrictions would remain in place, promising to provide further details on the decision on Tuesday.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, which includes the city of Melbourne, entered the five-day lockdown last week after the detection of a handful of coronavirus cases, with the highly transmissible Delta variant believed to have been imported from the neighboring state of New South Wales.

New cases detected in the state have dropped steadily over the past few days, with only 13 local transmissions reported on Monday, down from 16 a day earlier. Still, the situation has been deemed serious enough by the authorities to extend the lockdown.

The current lockdown is the fifth in Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic – and the third in 2021 alone. Nearly half of Australia’s 25 million population are confined to their homes, with a lockdown also continuing in the country’s most populous city of Sydney, plagued by the Delta variant.

The repeated rollout of tough anti-coronavirus restrictions even over a handful of COVID-19 cases, however, has allowed the Australian authorities to keep the pandemic well under control. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country has registered some 32,000 cases, with just over 900 people succumbing to the disease.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email