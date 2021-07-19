Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Bangkok Airways announces suspension of Bangkok – Samui flights

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited regrets to announce the temporary suspension of Bangkok – Samui flights from 21 July 2021 onwards.

  • Passengers affected by flight suspensions may have fees waived for rebooking or may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher for future ticketing.
  • Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date can submit their request online within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date.
  • Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements. 

According to the Notification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regarding guidelines for airport operators and air operators on domestic routes during the epidemic situation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (No. 3), in order to abide by the prevention of surveillance operations in accordance with the requirements and orders of the state, Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited regrets to announce the temporary  suspension of Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) from 21 July 2021 onwards. 

In addition to that, the airline would also like to announce the postponement of some of its domestic routes which were scheduled to resume on the 1st of August 2021 to until further notice. The postponed routes include: Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.), Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.), Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.), Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.) and Bangkok – Trat (v.v.) 

However, the current Samui sealed routes, flights accommodating transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (3 flights per day) will still be operated as normal. Additionally, the Samui – Phuket route (v.v.) will still be available 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) to support the country’s Phuket Sandbox project. 

Passengers affected by temporarily flight suspensions may have fees waived for rebooking or alternatively may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing. Passengers can make any necessary changes up to 24 hours prior to their flight. 

Passengers who wish to amend their travels with no new specified travel date (open ticket) can submit their request online within 24 hours prior to the proposed departure date. The airline will use information provided via such form in order to further accommodate passengers.   

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements. 

Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as: 

  • The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)   
  • Airports of Thailand 
  • Department of Airports

Bangkok Airways apologizes for the inconvenience caused and the airline remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

