MICE Business relaunches in Guam with vaccination included

A VIP arrival with Guam music and GVB tourism leaders welcomed the first Meetings, Incentives, Convention and Exhibitions (MICE) group from Taiwan yesterday at Won Pat International Airport. The group was part of the island’s globally-recognized Air V&V program. ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. sponsored over 100 of its employees to visit Guam with the option to get vaccinated. The company is a Taiwanese memory and storage manufacturer that was ranked as the world’s second-largest DRAM module manufacturer with a market value of $680 million. ADATA’s employee sponsorship included airfare, hotel accommodations, and mandatory quarantine costs upon return to their country. ADATA also encouraged its employees to invite their family members to participate in this incentivized travel.

“We’re very excited to welcome this group, and we want to thank ADATA for choosing Guam as their preferred destination,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “This is a perfect example of how our Air V&V program is helping individuals and corporations that want to travel safely with the option to get vaccinated and relax in an island paradise.”

ADATA group member arrives in Guam dancing to local music

The ADATA group, which arrived on an EVA Air charter flight, is staying at Hyatt Regency Guam and The Tsubaki Tower for four days.

Two weeks ago the program between Taiwan and Guam was launched for visitors to receive the vaccine while on vacation in this beautiful US territory in the Pacific Ocean.

About Air V&V

The Air V&V program was developed by the Guam Visitors Bureau to encourage those 12 years and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine while vacationing in Guam. Participants can choose from travel and tour packages that were developed in collaboration with Guam’s travel trade, hotel, and medical partners. This program is meant to jumpstart Guam’s tourism industry while highlighting the warm Håfa Adai spirit and hospitality of the people of Guam.

For more information on the Air V&V program, go to visitguam.com/airvv or email [email protected].