Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Rome Has a New Bridge: Unfinished Project of Michelangelo Now Finished

19 seconds ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Rome has a new bridge
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Rome has a new bridge, or rather a portion of it, built in record time by hundreds of volunteers. This is the Ponte Farnese, a work that retraces the unfinished Michelangelo’s project in a key so eco-sustainable that it can float in the air.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The bridge, 18 meters long, is entirely made of cardboard and held in suspension by three large balloons.
  2. This is the result of the genius of the French artist Olivier Grossetete on the initiative of the French Embassy together with the Institut Francais Italia.
  3. The group Webuild also supported this project in collaboration with Villa Farnesina-Accademia dei Lincei.

The Ponte Farnese, named “Ponte tra le Epoche,” (Bridge between Epoch) was inaugurated on the evening of July 13, 2021, with the lifting of the work in the stretch of the Tiber near Ponte Sisto. It will remain suspended at a height of 18 meters until July 18, when it will be uninstalled and the cardboard used for the construction – all entirely recycled.

Construction was carried out in a sort of “flying” construction site with workshops open to people of all ages and with the guidelines of the French artist and in the presence of his team.

Grossetète is not new to this type of temporary architecture. They have installed similar works in France, Spain, China, and Russia.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next