LOADING

Type to search

Rome Has a New Bridge: Unfinished Project of Michelangelo Now Finished

Cultural Travel News etn Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Italy travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Trending News

Rome Has a New Bridge: Unfinished Project of Michelangelo Now Finished

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy July 17, 2021
Share
FacebookTwitter
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The bridge, 18 meters long, is entirely made of cardboard and held in suspension by three large balloons.
  2. This is the result of the genius of the French artist Olivier Grossetete on the initiative of the French Embassy together with the Institut Francais Italia.
  3. The group Webuild also supported this project in collaboration with Villa Farnesina-Accademia dei Lincei.

The Ponte Farnese, named “Ponte tra le Epoche,” (Bridge between Epoch) was inaugurated on the evening of July 13, 2021, with the lifting of the work in the stretch of the Tiber near Ponte Sisto. It will remain suspended at a height of 18 meters until July 18, when it will be uninstalled and the cardboard used for the construction – all entirely recycled.

Construction was carried out in a sort of “flying” construction site with workshops open to people of all ages and with the guidelines of the French artist and in the presence of his team.

Grossetète is not new to this type of temporary architecture. They have installed similar works in France, Spain, China, and Russia.

Pages 1 2
Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

    1
Previous Article