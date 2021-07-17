Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Chinese Xiaomi Dethrones Apple as World’s Second Largest Smartphone Maker

1 min ago
by Harry Johnson
Xiaomi shipments have soared 300% in Latin America and 50% in Western Europe, compared to last year.

  • Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly.
  • Xiaomi’s success comes from a recent 83% surge in the company’s smartphone shipments.
  • Compared with Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi’s average selling price is around 40% and 75% cheaper respectively.

China’s Xiaomi Corporation landed a 17% share in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2021, behind Samsung with 19%, thus becoming the world’s second largest smartphone maker, beating US rival Apple Inc by 3% in global shipments. Apple came in third, with a 14% share of the market. 

Xiaomi is growing its overseas business rapidly,” research agency Canalys stated in a press release, noting Xiaomi shipments have soared 300% in Latin America and 50% in Western Europe, compared to last year.

Canalys report pushed the Chinese company’s shares 4.1% higher in Friday’s trading. Xiaomi’s success comes from a recent 83% surge in the company’s smartphone shipments, against a 15% increase for Samsung and only a 1% jump for Apple.

In its push into the premium smartphone market, the producer of everything from robot-cleaners to electronic tea-pots launched two flagship smartphones so far this year, with its Mi 11 Ultra offering one of the largest camera sensors ever installed in a smartphone. However, the average selling price of Xiaomi smartphones remains low compared to Samsung and Apple, which makes them increasingly attractive for consumers.

“Compared with Samsung and Apple, [Xiaomi’s] average selling price is around 40% and 75% cheaper respectively. So a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices, such as the Mi 11 Ultra. But it will be a tough battle,” the report concluded.

Besides smartphones, Xiaomi is also testing other markets. Earlier this year the company set its eyes on launching an electric car business, and revealed plans to invest some $10 billion in the technology over the next decade.