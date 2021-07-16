Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Paris’ Most Iconic Tourist Attraction Reopens to Visitors

28 seconds ago
by Harry Johnson
Paris' Most Iconic Tourist Attraction Reopens to Visitors
Paris' Most Iconic Tourist Attraction Reopens to Visitors
Written by Harry Johnson

Visitors are allowed to enter the Eiffel Tower after showing proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • The Eiffel Tower was ordered shut in October and remained closed to visitors until now.
  • Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to rediscover the emblematic monument.
  • From Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases again begin to climb.

After nine months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paris’ most iconic landmark has reopened to visitors.

Once again, the visitors are allowed to enter the Eiffel Tower after showing proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Paris was ordered shut in October and remained closed to the visitors until now – the longest closure since World War II.

Today, Eiffel Tower’s elevators again whisked tourists to its 300-meter (1,000-foot) summit and its majestic views of the French capital as a marching band played.

“Tourism is coming back to Paris and we can again share the happiness, with visitors from around the world, of this monument and Paris,” said Jean-Francois Martins, head of the Eiffel Tower’s operating company which runs the monument on behalf of Paris city authorities.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to “rediscover the emblematic monument”.

The number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 13,000 a day instead of 25,000.

And from Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, in line with recent government-imposed requirements as coronavirus cases again begin to climb.

“Obviously it’s an additional operational complication, but it’s manageable,” Martins said.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next