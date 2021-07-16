Paris’ Most Iconic Tourist Attraction Reopens to Visitors

Visitors are allowed to enter the Eiffel Tower after showing proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Eiffel Tower was ordered shut in October and remained closed to visitors until now.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to rediscover the emblematic monument.

From Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases again begin to climb.

After nine months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paris’ most iconic landmark has reopened to visitors.

Once again, the visitors are allowed to enter the Eiffel Tower after showing proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Paris was ordered shut in October and remained closed to the visitors until now – the longest closure since World War II.

Today, Eiffel Tower’s elevators again whisked tourists to its 300-meter (1,000-foot) summit and its majestic views of the French capital as a marching band played.

“Tourism is coming back to Paris and we can again share the happiness, with visitors from around the world, of this monument and Paris,” said Jean-Francois Martins, head of the Eiffel Tower’s operating company which runs the monument on behalf of Paris city authorities.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also welcomed the opening and encouraged visitors to “rediscover the emblematic monument”.

The number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to 13,000 a day instead of 25,000.

And from Wednesday next week, visitors will need to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, in line with recent government-imposed requirements as coronavirus cases again begin to climb.

“Obviously it’s an additional operational complication, but it’s manageable,” Martins said.