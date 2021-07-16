Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Give e-Tourist Visas in India Now Urges Former IATO Leader

9 seconds ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
e-Tourist Visas
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

Travel and Tourism leader Subhash Goyal, Chairman of the STIC group and former President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), says the country needs to immediately begin allowing e-Tourist Visas in India and scheduled international flights in the months of September and October to begin to restore the sector.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. COVID is going to stay, and we have to learn to live with it, says Goyal.
  2. The majority of India’s tourists come between October and March, therefore, this upcoming season is vitally important.
  3. Thousands of travel agents and tour operators have already gone bankrupt. The only hope for survival is starting of e-tourist visas and scheduled international flights.

Goyal went on to say:

We have to fulfill our Prime Minister’s dream of making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy. Tourism is the only industry which is labor intensive and has a multiplier effect on the economy.  Therefore, we need to act now before it is too late.

The tourist season for India is from October to March and we need not to lose this opportunity in the year 2021 since year 2020 was a total wash out. 

In 2019, India earned Rs.2,10,981 crores Foreign Exchange from the period January to December or US$3.1 billion in the month of December 2019 (source MOT). The country received more than 10 million tourists in 2019.

International tourism accounts for almost 10 percent of India’s GDP and approximately 11 percent of direct and indirect taxes. Hospitality and the tourism industry employ about 58 million people directly and about 75 million people indirectly in India. About 10 million people have either lost their jobs or are on leave without pay.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next