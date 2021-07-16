Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

Africa COVID-19 Deaths Rise Sharply

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Africa COVID-19 Deaths Rise Sharply
Africa COVID-19 Deaths Rise Sharply
Written by Harry Johnson

Under-resourced health systems in African countries are facing dire shortages of the health workers, supplies, equipment and infrastructure needed to provide care to severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 40 percent last week, reaching 6,273, or nearly 1,900 more than the previous week.
  • Most of the recent deaths, or 83 percent, occurred in Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.
  • African countries face shortages in oxygen and intensive care beds.

Fatalities are rising as hospital admissions increase rapidly as African countries face shortages in oxygen and intensive care beds.

COVID-19 deaths rose by more than 40 percent last week, reaching 6,273, or nearly 1,900 more than the previous week.

The number is just shy of the 6,294 peak, recorded in January.

Reaching ‘breaking point’

“Deaths have climbed steeply for the past five weeks. This is a clear warning sign that hospitals in the most impacted countries are reaching a breaking point,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa. 

“Under-resourced health systems in African countries are facing dire shortages of the health workers, supplies, equipment and infrastructure needed to provide care to severely ill COVID-19 patients.”

Africa‘s case fatality rate, which is the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases, stands at 2.6 percent compared to the global average of 2.2 percent. 

Most of the recent deaths, or 83 percent, occurred in Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Page 1 of 3 Prev Next