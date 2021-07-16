US Travel Welcomes Biden’s Remark on Lifting International Travel Ban to US

The science says US can safely reopen international travel now, particularly for countries that have made considerable progress toward vaccinating their citizens.

More information on the timing for lifting international travel bans could come ‘within the next several days.’

With proper safeguards in place, studies by US Department of Defense, Mayo Clinic and Harvard University have independently concluded the safety of air travel.

Each day that outdated restrictions on travel exist wreaks economic damage on our nation.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on President Biden’s remark on reopening international travel:

“We welcome the president’s remark, delivered with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that more information on the timing for lifting international travel bans could come ‘within the next several days.’

“The science says we can safely reopen international travel now, particularly for countries that have made considerable progress toward vaccinating their citizens. With proper safeguards in place, studies by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Mayo Clinic and Harvard University have all independently concluded the safety of air travel today.

“Each day that outdated restrictions on travel exist wreaks economic damage on our nation, not to mention the personal toll on individuals separated from their families and loved ones. Travel bans related to Canada, Europe and the U.K. alone cost the U.S. economy $1.5 billion every week—enough to support 10,000 American jobs.

“The U.S. travel industry urges the Biden administration, in accordance with the latest science, to swiftly revise its entry policies on international travel.”