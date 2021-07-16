Thailand’s Koh Samui reopens to vaccinated international travelers

- Travelers must travel from an approved country, and they must have been in that country for no fewer than 21 consecutive days.
Koh Samui – Thailand’s second largest island and its neighboring islands Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – has opened to vaccinated international travelers without quarantine in the new SAMUI+ tourism scheme intended to kick-start the islands’ tourism industry which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Samui+ model represents months of planning and close cooperation between the key tourism bodies of Thailand, the TAT [Thailand Association of Tourism], THA [Thailand Hotels Association], TAKS [Tourism Association of Koh Samui], government and private sector, whose representatives attended last night’s launch ceremony at the Banana FanSea Resort on Samui’s famous Chaweng Beach.
SAMUI+ Plus model – At a glance, how it works for vaccinated international visitors:
- Travelers must travel from an approved country, and they must have been in that country for no fewer than 21 consecutive days.
- A Certificate of Entry (COE).
- A negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before travel date.
- Adult arrivals must be fully vaccinated by an approved COVID-19 vaccine no fewer than 14 days before travel date.
- Travelers under 18 do not require proof of vaccination, but must travel with fully vaccinated parents or guardians and show negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test.
- Insurance policy covering COVID-19 expenses of at least $100,000.
- Arrival is via Bangkok’s International Airport Suvarnabhumi and transfer to direct Bangkok Airways terminal for direct flight to Koh Samui via sealed transit route.
- Must stay exclusively at an ALQ approved hotel for the first 7 nights of their stay.
- May stay at an SHA+ Plus approved hotel or private villa in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan or Koh Tao for the next 7 nights of their stay Koh Samui.
- All airline and hotel bookings must be pre-booked and pre-paid and include payment for the mandatory 3 x RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.
- Must download and install alert applications.