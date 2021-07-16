Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Thailand’s Koh Samui Reopens to Vaccinated International Travelers

by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Written by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

SKÅL welcomes reopening of Thailand’s second largest island to vaccinated foreign travelers in the SAMUI+ PLUS program.

Koh Samui – Thailand’s second largest island and its neighboring islands Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – has opened to vaccinated international travelers without quarantine in the new SAMUI+ tourism scheme intended to kick-start the islands’ tourism industry which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Samui+ model represents months of planning and close cooperation between the key tourism bodies of Thailand, the TAT [Thailand Association of Tourism], THA [Thailand Hotels Association], TAKS [Tourism Association of Koh Samui], government and private sector, whose representatives attended last night’s launch ceremony at the Banana FanSea Resort on Samui’s famous Chaweng Beach.     

SAMUI+ Plus model – At a glance, how it works for vaccinated international visitors: 

  • Travelers must travel from an approved country, and they must have been in that country for no fewer than 21 consecutive days.
  • A Certificate of Entry (COE).
  • A negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before travel date.
  • Adult arrivals must be fully vaccinated by an approved COVID-19 vaccine no fewer than 14 days before travel date.
  • Travelers under 18 do not require proof of vaccination, but must travel with fully vaccinated parents or guardians and show negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test.
  • Insurance policy covering COVID-19 expenses of at least $100,000.
  • Arrival is via Bangkok’s International Airport Suvarnabhumi and transfer to direct Bangkok Airways terminal for direct flight to Koh Samui via sealed transit route.  
  • Must stay exclusively at an ALQ approved hotel for the first 7 nights of their stay.
  • May stay at an SHA+ Plus approved hotel or private villa  in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan or Koh Tao for the next 7 nights of their stay Koh Samui. 
  • All airline and hotel bookings must be pre-booked and pre-paid and include payment for the mandatory 3 x RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.   
  • Must download and install alert applications.
