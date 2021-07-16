Thailand’s Koh Samui reopens to vaccinated international travelers

SKÅL welcomes reopening of Thailand’s second largest island to vaccinated foreign travelers in the SAMUI+ PLUS program.

Travelers must travel from an approved country, and they must have been in that country for no fewer than 21 consecutive days.

Adult arrivals must be fully vaccinated by an approved COVID-19 vaccine no fewer than 14 days before travel date.

Arrival is via Bangkok’s International Airport Suvarnabhumi and transfer to direct Bangkok Airways terminal for direct flight to Koh Samui via sealed transit route.

Koh Samui – Thailand’s second largest island and its neighboring islands Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – has opened to vaccinated international travelers without quarantine in the new SAMUI+ tourism scheme intended to kick-start the islands’ tourism industry which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Samui+ model represents months of planning and close cooperation between the key tourism bodies of Thailand, the TAT [Thailand Association of Tourism], THA [Thailand Hotels Association], TAKS [Tourism Association of Koh Samui], government and private sector, whose representatives attended last night’s launch ceremony at the Banana FanSea Resort on Samui’s famous Chaweng Beach.

SAMUI+ Plus model – At a glance, how it works for vaccinated international visitors: