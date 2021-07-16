Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Visit Maldives with Help of Vaccination Website

2 hours ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Visit Maldives
Visit Maldives has launched a campaign that sets out to uplift the destination’s name in the global market and reassure travelers that the Maldives is one of the safest destinations to travel to during this time.

  1. A new microsite provides travelers with up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccination process as part of its wider “I’m Vaccinated” campaign.
  2. The microsite shows number of tourism industry staff vaccinated and provides information for tourism employees about the vaccination registration process and HPA guidelines.
  3. It will include updates from the campaign, as well as promotional videos, pictures, and stories.

The “I’m Vaccinated” campaign aims to ensure the Maldives is the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world. Along with the unique geographical formation of the islands which offer natural physical distancing, and the stringent health and safety measures in place, a fully vaccinated tourism sector will become an added advantage in encouraging tourists to visit the destination.

In addition, the campaign will also assure travelers from all over the world of the immense effort and investment into ensuring the safety of both the local population and international travelers in the Indian Ocean nation.

His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih launched the COVID-19 Dhifaau campaign on February 1, 2021, with the aim to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country. As of June 23, 2021, 96 percent of resort employees have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 70 percent of the resort employees are fully vaccinated.

During April 2021, Visit Maldives in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign to share the positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector, as well as to promote the initiatives being undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations for travelers.

