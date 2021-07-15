59 people dead, over 1000 missing as catastrophic floods ravage Germany

30 people were reported dead in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

At least 59 people have been killed and over 1,000 are missing in Germany as the result of catastrophic floods that ravaged western part of the country.

Days of torrential downpour caused a major flooding in western Germany this week, with the death toll climbing to 59 today.

As police officers, soldiers and other relief workers undertake a massive rescue effort, 30 people were reported dead in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while another 29 victims were found in Rhineland-Palatinate.

An estimated 1,300 people remain missing, as more than 1,000 police officers, firefighters, soldiers and other disaster relief workers sift through rubble in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia – the two worst-hit states – as well as the neighboring Baden-Wurttemberg. Ten helicopters were deployed during the rescue efforts, with three more outfitted with cable winches prepared to continue the search through the night.

German authorities are also still working to restore gas, electricity and water in the affected areas, while Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing to build temporary water treatment sites in some locations.

After heavy downpours, the Steinbachtalsperre dam near the town of Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia is at risk of giving way. Local authorities warned in a Facebook post that a “sudden failure… must be expected at any time,” despite efforts to keep the structure standing. At least six houses have also collapsed, with 25 more in danger of falling.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is visiting the US for a meeting with President Joe Biden, said the floods were “catastrophic,” adding that help is on the way for those affected.

“My thoughts are with you, and you can trust that all forces of our government – federal, regional and community – collectively will do everything under the most difficult conditions to save lives, alleviate dangers and to relieve distress,” Merkel said.

US President Joe Biden also offered condolences for victims, saying “It is a tragedy and our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones.”

Germany was not the only nation slammed by inclement weather. Floods have also hit Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Nine were reported killed in Belgium, according to the Belga news agency, while Dutch authorities have urged thousands of residents to flee flood-prone areas.